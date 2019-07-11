Lake George closes out 2019 Fourth of July

July 11, 2019
By Steve Landon
Correspondent
After getting off to a slow start summer arrived in a blaze of glory just in time to celebrate the 243rd birthday of the greatest nation on Earth – The United States of America! Last Wednesday area highways were packed with vehicles of every shape and size traveling to Northern Michigan for the long four-day holiday. Temperatures soared into the 80’s and 90’s sending visitors and locals scurrying to area lakes and well shaded areas to beat the heat and humidity. After waiting so long for the Independence Day holiday it was over in a blink of an eye. As visitors were loading up for the long trek home the little village of Lake George came to life one more time with the best little parade in Clare County.
A couple of hours before noon Sunday under an EZ Up local volunteers fired up the grille and began offering hot dogs for a donation to hungry parade goers. In the Senior Center behind them area crafters displayed and sold their unique handmade items. Shortly after noon the parade led by the Honor Guard of Clare and Farwell American Legion Post 558 began. Once again several interesting hand built floats, beautifully restored vintage and antique cars/truck’s and costumed marchers made their way past approving spectators who lined the street.
The big parade downtown was not the only action, on Saturday night Lake George held their popular boat parade. Several nicely decorated boats and pontoons made their way around the before judges and countless spectators who lined the shoreline. It was a tough job but judges were able to pick out some top floats.
Having waited so long for the arrival of nice weather this year it was nice to see everyone out and about enjoying events throughout the area.
Thanks to hard working volunteers, talented float builders and another fantastic crowd the parade and associated activities were a huge success. The 2020 Fourth of July festivities are now just a memory, however, there are plenty of great activities to do in the Lake George area this summer. Get out and play while the weather is sizzling and the lakes are perfect for boating, swimming and fishing.
The Lake George Property Owners Association presented the 2019 parades. This year marks the associations 50th Anniversary.
Recent Comments