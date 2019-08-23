Laundromat break-ins solved with seven arrested in Clare

August 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following leads in several laundromat break-ins in Clare and the surrounding counties, Clare Police went to a residence at 128 E. 4th Street in Clare where they ended up arresting seven people.



Officers had learned that there were people inside the residence that were fugitives, Chief Brian Gregory said.



After getting a search warrant for the property, officers and a K-9 unit searched and located two fugitives hiding in the crawlspace.



In the initial search officers noticed items that are connected to dealing narcotics. They secured the residence and secured a second warrant to search for items related to illegal narcotics. Several were located and seized related to narcotic trafficking and large amounts of illegal narcotics. A stolen hand gun was also recovered. After the search five more people were taken into custody on multiple charges.



All seven were lodged at the Clare County Jail and the charges turned over to the Clare County Prosecutor.



Officers were assisted at the scene by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Clare Animal Control, the Michigan State Police and the Beaverton Police Department.



Gregory said he wanted to remind people “If they see something, say something.”

