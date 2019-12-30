Liberty Baptist Church Pastor Retiring

December 30, 2019

Liberty Baptist Church, 6007 W. Mannsiding, in Lake George invites you and yours to share in a very special Sunday, December 29th.



They are honoring the faithful and ministry of Pastor Peter Gelatt and his wife, Barbara. They have given their hearts, time and talents to the Lord in serving Liberty for the past 14 plus years. The church has grown in many ways and again, they extend an invitation to share in this celebration retirement Sunday. A bountiful dinner to follow and there will be no evening service.



Call (989) 588-7039 for more information.

We also trust and pray for you a blessed New Year

