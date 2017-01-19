Lipovsky is now Clare County Comission chair

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners has a new chairperson.

With the change in party majority from Republican to Democratic after the November elections, the commission expected a change from previous chairman, Republican Jack Kleinhardt, who was elected vice-chairman at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

But Karen Lipovsky of Harrison was elected as the new commission chairperson.

“Usually when you’re elected chairman and vice-chairman, you can elect them for two years,” Kleinhardt said. “But we made it for one year. We’ve done that ever since I’ve been on the board. It’s been like a formality.”

The Board listened to a report from Melissa Townsend of the Clare Conservation District on the 2016 gypsy moth findings.

“There weren’t too many areas of the county this year where they found enough so I don’t believe there will be any spraying at all,” Kleinhardt said.

Commissioners also approved the 2016-17 Fiscal year Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement.

The commissioners also approved a resolution of intent to apply for financial assistance, for fiscal year 2017-18 for the public transportation program.

Kleinhardt added that clerk Lori Martin had asked for more remodeling done with her offices.

“We asked if she would present us a plan with what she’s looking at and we would go from there,” Kleinhardt said.