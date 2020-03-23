Man Dies After River Road Rollover

March 23, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Funeral services were held Monday for Michael James Dow, 40 of Mt. Pleasant.



Dow was critically injured in a single vehicle rollover crash March 10th.



Isabella County Central Dispatch got the 911 call around 8:29 p.m. reporting a crash on East River Road near Vroman Road in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the call and investigated the crash, revealing that the driver was west bound on East River Road when he lost control, left the roadway and rolled several times.



Dow was treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service personnel for “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He received advanced medical care and McLaren Hospital in Mt. Pleasant and was then transported by Life-Net helicopter to Covenant Health Care in Saginaw where he later died.



Investigators said Dow was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

