Marion Village President Says Town “Relatively Quiet”

March 30, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — It’s been relatively quiet in Marion the past few weeks, which is how village council president Don Gilmore feels it should be with the state’s “stay at home” mandate to combat the coronavirus attack.



“Everything is going pretty good,” Gilmore said earlier this week. “The city hall is open for telephone conversations and anything about the water and sewer. And then we’ll have the men called in to do it.



“Other than that, we have a skeleton crew,” Gilmore said. “We have one employee at the village hall to direct everything else.”



He added there was no Department of Public Works activity taking place “as of yet. One thing is Marion Township has new plans for the township cemetery this year. They’re going to have a centralized large trash bin there rather than individual barrels The village is a part of the township but the township runs the cemetery. It’s separate.”



Gilmore also serves on the township board.



“In Marion, we’ve had very little problem,” he said. “The grocery store is still open and we have two convenience stores open for food supplies. They’re never real crowded from what we can see. So it’s working out real good that way. Most of the other businesses on Main Street are closed.



“The gas stations are open so we’re not having a problem here. But the town is quite empty here.”

Share This Post Tweet