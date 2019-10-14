MARSP Donates to Two Organizations

October 14, 2019

The MARSP Clare County Chapter had the pleasure of hosting Jim Allen, Director of Clare County Community Foundation, Michelle Neff, Director of the Youth Action Council (YAC), and Sharon Mortensen, Director of Midland Community Foundation at their July 9th meeting.



The speakers were very informative and the MARSP Clare membership was inspired to make a donation to support the activities of both the organizations assisting programs and services within Clare County. Liz Smith, the MARSP Clare County Chapter President is pictured with Director Jim Allen of the Clare County Community Foundation presenting monies to support Teacher/Educator Mini-grants and with Director Michelle Neff of the Youth Action Council presenting monies to support the YAC programs of Clare County.



To find more information about MARSP Clare County Chapter visit our website https://marspclarecountych.wixsite.com/marsp or call Susan Atwood at 989-386-3153.

