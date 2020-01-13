Martin Says Clerks Ready for Election Season

January 13, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County clerk said township clerks in her county have completed the required training to gain or retain accreditation to conduct elections.



Her statement comes admist an audit report from the Michigan Bureau of Elections revealing some clerks in areas of the state have not completed the required training to have or to keep accreditation.



“I do have one which just got a new clerk last week,” Clare County clerk Lori Martin said. “We will probably have to go over and help them in their township.”



The county had 16 townships and all have to be certified with the state to conduct elections.



According to published reports, the BOE said 14 percent of counties, 14 percent of cities and 23 percent of townships in the state do not have fully accredited clerks overseeing elections.



“We do a lot of training at the county level to keep them updated,” Martin said.

