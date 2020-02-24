Mid Michigan College Holds Ribbon Cutting for Harrison Campus Renovation

February 24, 2020

Shown here at MMC’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Saturday are (from left) College Benefactor Ed Haynack, Board Trustee Terry Petrongelli, Board Vice Chair Betty Mussell, College President Christine Hammond, State Represenative Jason Wentworth, Board Secretary Richard Allen, Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Lillian Frick and Director of Facilities Joe Myers.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Officials gathered at Mid Michigan College’s newly renovated Harrison campus to celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday. Michigan House Representative Jason Wentworth spoke at the ceremony about the “vital role that the College plays in the region.”



MMC Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications Jessie Gordon said that $2.5 million of the projects funding came from a special State allocation.



According to Meghan Keen, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, MMC’s newly-renovated classroom building represents a nearly $13M investment in the Harrison Campus.



“Functionally the renovation is complete and spaces are open,” Gordon said. “We will be moving in furniture and continuing to style the building for quite some time; and there are still some areas where we’ll be redoing things.”



Gordon said the project partners were Three Rivers Construction as construction manager; Hobbs and Black as architect; Peter Basson Associates as the engineering firm; and Space, Inc, which handled the interiors and furnishings.



Keen said the changes “make Mid an even more inviting place for members of the community and provide a more student-friendly atmosphere. In addition to improving classroom, library, and student activity areas for current students, the project provides adequate space to accommodate a 25% growth in future enrollments.”



She added, “Largely prompted by the College’s inefficient and failing mechanical and electrical systems, the renovation achieves improvements in energy efficiencies that position Mid as one of the most energy-efficient community colleges in the State.”



“Building layout and design changes promote improved usage for both educational and student support spaces like the campus food pantry, Veterans’ Resource Center, campus store and cafe, fitness center, and study and collaboration areas, Keen said.



“The finished renovation also adds student and community amenities, including the new Poet Family Outdoor Education Center, funded cooperatively through the College, Mid Michigan College Foundation, and a USDA Rural Development Grant, she added.



Mid Michigan College, with campuses in Harrison and Mt. Pleasant, has been serving its community since 1965. With state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and vibrant student life, Mid is dedicated to helping students get the most out of their education.



Learn more about Mid at midmich.edu.

