New Flags Displayed at American Legion

February 3, 2020

The Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 is proudly displaying seven (7) new flags. In their mission to continually honor America’s veterans, the Legionnaires installed a new American Flag plus flags representing each of the five (5) branches of the US Military — Army, Marine Corp, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Also, a flag to honor the POW/MIA is proudly displayed.



The American Legion Post 558 is a committed member of the community that eagerly participates in school programs and community functions which promote flag etiquette. If your organization wishes to have the Honor Guard of the American Legion make a presentation or assist with a Flag Raising, please call 989-588-6069.



The American Legion Post 558 is located at 400 E Ludington, Farwell, MI 48622. All honorably discharged veterans and active duty service personnel are eligible for membership.



Two anonymous donations plus funds from the Sons of the American Legion, The American Legion Riders and the Legion Auxiliary made this beautiful display possible.

