New Marijuana Facility Opens in Loomis

December 10, 2019

The Hempire Collective which just opened their “grow” facility, is located at the site of the old Miller Poultry Farm on N. Loomis Road.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Hempire Collective, a 16,000 square foot medical marijuana grow, processing and provisioning center, now has a portion of their brand new facility open.



Located in the old Miller Poultry Plant, 10143, 10145 and 10147 North Loomis Road, east of Clare, the Clare Fire Department recently had a chance to tour the new business and familiarize the department with the operation and the facility.



The property was purchased in March of 2018. Construction was completed in September.



Owners of the new Collective include CEO Tre Porter, Managing Partner Judith Porter, Mario Porter, Allen Porter, Managing Partner David Zick, Richard Porter, and Dominic Gillette.



Tre Porter will manage the grow facility and Judith will manage the Provisioning Center at the Loomis business.



The Porter family is not new to the area. Judi raised her boys, Tre, Mario, and Allen, in Remus. They attended Chippewa Hills. Allen, Tre and Judith all live downstate now with Mario still living in Mount Pleasant. Tre and Mario are both veterans of the U.S. Army. Mario did 3.5 years and Tre did 20 years and retired October 1, 2017.



Judi said the grow facility is already in operation with the processing and provisioning “coming soon.”



“Grow is opening immediately,” Judi said, “the Provisioning Center is on scheduled to open by March 1, 2020.



The family said they chose the Loomis location because, “It was local to ‘home’; we know the area and want to do what’s best for the community.”



“We should be hiring after our first quarter of growing. We are planning on hiring 15-20 employees to start in the first year,” Judith added.



The Loomis Collective is the first, but Judith said, “We would like to open provisioning center statewide, but no plans have been made as yet.”



When asked what makes their business unique, she added, “It’s a family owned business, and veteran owned. By keeping it in our family, our goal is to help the community by providing jobs and increased revenue. Our emphasis is on helping veterans with jobs, and with care for the many conditions (PTSD, cancer, anxiety) that so many veterans and the general population suffer. We lost our brother three years ago to a rare form of cancer that was caused by the burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan and we saw how marijuana alleviated his pain and nausea. It became our mission to be able to help others.”



The phone number for The Hempire Collective is 989-424-6665. Their website is thehempirecollective.com.

Share This Post Tweet