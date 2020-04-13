No Random Stops, but Citizens Ticketed for “stay at Home” Violations

April 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following up on a “tip” that reported that police had stopped a couple of people in the area and issued tickets for unnecessary travel, we have contacted local law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office about the matter.



Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said, “I do know that tickets have been issued. We are charging the violation where appropriate on individuals who are committing a crime.”



She continued, “Police are not, however, randomly stopping people and asking them where they are headed. They are stopping them for other violations and at that time asking where people are going, etc. If after that questioning, they determine people are in violation, tickets are being issued.”



Sheriff John Wilson said, “It’s against the law to stop people just to see where they are going. We are not randomly stopping vehicles to check if it is ‘necessary’ travel. If we stop someone, it’s for a criminal act or a traffic violation.”



He continued, “In fact, we have only written three tickets to date for an executive order violation. All of those traffic stops stemmed from a criminal act or a traffic violation, and the executive order violation tickets were added to other tickets/offenses.”



“We need to let people know that we want the least [amount of] contact with the public as possible during this coronavirus crisis.”

Ambrozaitis said, “We are having some problems with businesses pushing boundaries on the executive order. There has been a lot of education going on; however, some continue to blatantly violate the [governor’s] order.”

“The last thing I think any of us want to do is to hit a business with a ticket for the violation and subject them to the $1,000 fine and possible loss of their business license, but if the business continues to operate in violation after we talk to them, they put us in the position where we have to move forward with that charge.”



Wilson noted that, “Right now area businesses are working with us.”

The Sheriff said the situation is difficult because so many individuals are ignoring the governor’s order and there has been a huge influx of people coming north, many who “think they are on vacation,” He said, “By the end of April there will be so many people violating the governor’s executive orders, it will almost be impossible for us to enforce them.”



Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said, “We did write three [tickets for executive order violations]: one was from a traffic stop that had no valid reason to be in transport at 2:30 a.m. and we had one this week that was added on a drunk driving charge.” He added, “And I know the prosecutor is monitoring all criminal ones they deal with to decide if that [violation] should also be added or not.”



The Undersheriff added, “We have not, nor can we, just stop someone for being out and about. I would imagine if someone was stopped a law enforcement agency may ask where they are headed, but I’m not aware of any local agency doing otherwise”



He said, “Once we put someone on notice, then if we had an additional violation we would cite the violation. We have an internal tracking system that shows how many concerns of executive order violations have been reported and the contact with disposition are logged into our dispatch CAD system.” Miedzianowski continued, “We have had 12 logged reported Executive Order violations and three citations that stem from other criminal activity and were additionally charged with the E.O. according to our CAD records. However, I know the Prosecutor has been receiving multiple additional ones as well.”



The Undersheriff said the Sheriff’s Office has been doing a lot of education. “Everyone is trying to be reasonable on the approach of education yet enforcement when needed. We continue to hope that people will do their part and abide by the order to help curve the spread of COVID-19.”

Share This Post Tweet