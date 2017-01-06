Rest area drug deal leads to arrests

By Pat Maurer

Following a tip Clare County Sheriff’s deputies received very early January 3rd, three men were arrested on cocaine, and other charges during two traffic stops.

Around 12:26 a.m. Officers were tipped that a meeting was planned in the restroom at the Clare Welcome Center (formerly Mackie Rest Area) to sell cocaine. They were also informed about the vehicles involved. When deputies arrived at the rest area no one was present, but they were able to locate one of the vehicles described and stop the car on northbound U.S. 127. near Hatton Road.

Information they received during that traffic stop led to another traffic stop on southbound U.S. 27 near Harrison. Deputies conducting the traffic stops determined that a crime had occurred, a release from the Sheriff’s Department said.

Jamarious Flowers, 23, of Muskegon and Jacob Pruitt, 22, of Harrison were arrested for controlled substance – delivery/manufacture and conspiracy to commit delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance.

A third man, 51-year-old Derickio Gates of Muskegon was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Grand Haven, which was not related to the drug arrests.

Flowers and Pruitt were arraigned January 3 in 80th District Court by Judge Joshua Farrell on charges of Delivery/Manfacture of Cocaine that were authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis. Both men’s bond was set at $20,000/ten percent. They remain lodged at the Clare County Jail. Gates was transferred to Ottawa County on his outstanding warrant.