Schuh to lead Chamber

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces that Lori Schuh has been selected for the Executive Director position. Her first official day was November 1, 2017. Having previously held this position from 2003 – 2006, Lori brings years of experience to the organization. She has been a resident of Clare County for over 40 years and has worked in the Clare area for more than nineteen years.

“Our members, and this community, are very supportive of their Chamber and I look forward to serving them in this position”, said Schuh.