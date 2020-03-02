Sheriff Warns of Scam

March 2, 2020
Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main issued a PSA [Public Service Announcement] this week alerting people to a recent scam.
The post by Main said: “We have had several reports of scammers using the Sheriff’s Office phone numbers and names of employees. It’s a pretty safe bet that if someone calls and ask or demands money that it is a scam. This increases when they ask for ITunes cards, money cards and/or anything similar.
Once you give the caller info on the cards the funds are immediately stolen and we are unable to stop it.
If you are unsure of the call/caller, please hang up and call us back to verify. You can monitor active and ongoing scams at www.IC3.gov.”
