Sheriff Warns of Scam

March 2, 2020

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main issued a PSA [Public Service Announcement] this week alerting people to a recent scam.



The post by Main said: “We have had several reports of scammers using the Sheriff’s Office phone numbers and names of employees. It’s a pretty safe bet that if someone calls and ask or demands money that it is a scam. This increases when they ask for ITunes cards, money cards and/or anything similar.



Once you give the caller info on the cards the funds are immediately stolen and we are unable to stop it.



If you are unsure of the call/caller, please hang up and call us back to verify. You can monitor active and ongoing scams at www.IC3.gov.”

