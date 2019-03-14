Sixty-three dogs rescued from Isabella Co. home

March 14, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Blanchard man, Levi Yoder, 41, was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of abandoning/cruelty to ten or more animals, authorized by Isabella County Prosecutor Dave Barberi.

Isabella County Animal Control, responding to a tip from a concerned citizen, rescued 58 animals, both dogs and puppies, from the home at 7100 West Fremont Road March 1st, according to a 9 & 10 News post.

Court records say Yoder had “multiple dogs housed in inadequate cages in unsanitary conditions.”

Reportedly the dogs had no immunization records or licenses.

Yoder, who surrendered voluntarily and was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment, now faces up to four years in prison, a $5,000 fine and/or up to 500 hours of community service. His attorney is Thomas Weiss of Mt. Pleasant.

Wednesday, the Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS) in Isabella County posted, “The first few dogs following our large intake on March 1st have moved up to our adoption floor and are available for adoption.”

The post continued, “These dogs are still working on how to be a dog. This includes potty training, wearing a collar, walking on a leash, and that human touch is a positive thing. Everything is so new to them and they’re trying so hard to learn, but everything is scary. Every single one of these dogs needs an owner who is more than patient, but also compassionate towards them in their situation and willing to earn their trust. Even if it takes a very, very long time.”

The animal shelter said, “If you are interested in possibly adopting one of these dogs, please read this resource from Best Friends Animal Society about the rehabilitation of dogs from large scale breeding operations: https://resources.bestfriends.org/…/caring-dogs-rescued-pup…. Following reading that information, feel free to visit hatsweb.org/adopt to fill out an adoption interest form.”

According to a post on 9 & 10 News, the Mt. Pleasant animal shelter received many, many donations for the animals. It said some of the dogs were to be taken to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter later in the week.