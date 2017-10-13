Surrey FD purchases old Review office in Farwell

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The former Farwell location of the Clare County Review on the southeast corner of Michigan and Superior Streets, when renovated will be the location for training and new offices, and for the storage of parade equipment for the Fire Department, Chief Dave Williams told the board at Tuesday’s meeting.

Williams got the board’s permission to purchase the property for $60,000 on a land contract with no interest at the September 12th meeting.

The building, formerly owned by the Grim family, housed the Farwell News and Review offices for many years. The newspaper, renamed the Clare County Review in the 1980’s, moved to a Clare location around 1989, when it was first owned by Wilcox Enterprises.

Other business at the regular meeting was brief.

Approved was:

*a budget adjustment for Lake 13 moving $54,124 out of revenues. A special assessment that normally provides the income is not needed this year for the Association’s annual lake clean-up since the funds are already available.

*a decision not to charge administrative fees to the Surrey Lake Improvement Board and the Lake 13 Improvement Board. “We have never charged them,” Treasurer Esther Pitchford said.

*the low bid of $100 per hour from John Hanner for work to control and cleanup brush and leaves at the Transfer Facility.

*a motion to draft an amendment to the Township’s group health insurance plan ordinance, to allow reimbursement to the treasurer for supplemental health insurance, because her insurance carrier does not accept third party checks. The ordinance allows payment of $250 monthly towards health insurance for employees.

*the payment of bills totaling $30,121.47.

In another matter Supervisor Russ Hamilton said that because of health issues, Board Member Kevin McDevitt was on medical leave.