Teacher Hit by Truck Near Clare Schools

December 30, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Clare teacher was inured December 9th when she was hit by a car while crossing State Street near Pine Street in Clare around 7:28 p.m.



According to a Clare City Police report, Kimberly Yats had just parked her vehicle on the south side of the street and was crossing State Street in a northeast diagonal direction toward the sidewalk on the corner of State and Pine when she was hit by a vehicle.



Yats reported she did not at first see the vehicle that hit her as she was crossing the street. She was struck near the middle of the road by a 1997 Ford pickup driven by Edwin Clinton Schalm, who told police he was leaving his driveway and turning left when he hit Yats. He said he didn’t see her in the road. It was rainy and dark when Yats was hit. She suffered a broken elbow, according to information supplied by her mother.

