The Little Things

December 16, 2019

I have an 11 year old boy and a 10 year old daughter. A granddaughter that will be 4 in january. I’m a single mom. Things have been very rough for us since I lost my husband almost 3 years ago. Our whole world crashed around us. I’m still trying to get caught up on taxes so we don’t lose our home. It’s been rough. The boy loves football. He loves madden games. My girl loves anything to do with makeup and nails and hair stuff. They both enjoy coloring. My granddaughter loves slim and paw patrol and pj mask.



Thank you for your time. And Merry Christmas and Happy New year.

