Tips help nab Walmart shoplifters

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A request from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main last week in media and social media helped deputies identify two suspects in connection with shoplifting from Walmart last Friday.

Both men have been identified, Main said in an email Tuesday.

“With the help of the media and social media we received several tips” Main said. “Those tips have led to the identification of both suspects. The investigation is ongoing and the report will be submitted to Isabella County Prosecutors Office for review and warrant requests for retail fraud.”

The two suspects had left the store with multiple items in a shopping cart without paying for them. Store personnel saw them putting items into the trunk of a black, or dark green Pontiac Grand Prix. When the men saw that they were being observed they left some of the item and fled.

Main said that the items left in the cart were valued at about $200.