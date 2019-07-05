Truck collides with cement mixer, 2 severely injured

July 5, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Multiple 911 calls sent Clare County Deputies to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hayes Township last Friday morning.



According to a press release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Chevrolet pickup turned left onto Townline Lake Road directly in the path of a Gambles cement mixing truck causing the two people in the pickup to be severely injured when the pickup overturned and crashed into trees on the side of the road.



The accident near Ball Avenue was reported to Clare County Dispatch at 11:17 a.m. June 28th.



Deputies responding to the scene found the pickup flipped upside down with two people still inside.



The Harrison Fire Department responded and, using the Jaws of Life, were able to free the driver 76-year-old Leonard Barron and passenger 74-year-old Annetta West, both of Jackson. Both were taken by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service to Midland Hospital with severe injuries.



The driver of the cement truck, 49-year-old Terry Kimmel of Harrison was not injured in the accident.



The crash remains under investigation.

