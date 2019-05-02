Tuesday’s election to decide fate of Farwell’s bond proposal

May 2, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tuesday, Farwell School District voters will be asked to approve a bond issue for the schools.



If voters say yes at the polls next Tuesday, the Farwell Board of Education will be able to begin making much needed renovations and upgrades to the district’s buildings, property and systems next year.



The BOE is asking voters to renew the present bond millage and add another mill to the levy.



“The big selling point of the proposed bond issue is that the majority of the project can be funded by voters with just renewing their current rate for 25 more years,” said Superintendent Steven Scoville.



The Farwell School District will be asking voters to approve the renewal of 2.37 mills for the present bond, which expires this year, and add an additional one mill to fund the renovations and improvements. With the voters’ approval, the new bond issue will raise $23,900,000.



The money, if approved by voters, will give the district the funds to finance the following improvements:



Renovate the Elementary building. Scoville said the existing building was three buildings incorporated into one in 1991. Plans are to demolish the west wing (built in 1949) and use that area for a new parking lot. A new six-room south-west wing will replace the part being demolished. The new classrooms will have an early childhood education focus. The elementary office will move from the Ohio Street entrance to the new west parking lot. The east wing of the Elementary building will get a new roof and have the ceilings raised to the proper height.



Boilers and roofs will be a big part of the renovations. Scoville said the average age in the boilers is 32 years. “Twenty years is considered the standard life expectancy of a boiler.” He added that the Elementary has 11 boilers, an inefficient system that is expensive to operate and maintain. “All buildings will have major improvements made to roofs and boilers,” he said.



The replacement of Windows and lights are also planned. “These upgrades will generate $2,246,206 in general fund savings over the 25-year term” of the bond, Scoville said.



The project also includes the repair and resurfacing of the track at the Kerwin Paesens Athletic Complex, a new ticket booth and fencing improvements and improvements to the Elementary playground.



Resurfacing of the old High School gym floor is also in the bucket list of improvements.



Scoville said, “The priorities for this bond are safety, security, improved educational spaces and system efficiencies. The security for all building entrances will be improved, a recommendation from law enforcement.”

He said, “major changes will be done to our parking lots and drop off areas. Anyone who has driven down Ohio Street at 7:45 a.m. on a school day knows that is a need.”



He continued, “The new plan will separate busses from cars…and eliminate the need to cross Ohio to access the Elementary” by increasing the parking spaces with the new parking lot.



He concluded, “No longer will students being dropped off have to cross a parking lot and cut between busses.”



Two other millage requests will be on the May 7th ballot.



Harrison Library district voters going to the polls on Tuesday, May 7th will find a request for the renewal of a .95 millage for ten more years. The funds provide funds for the library and will raise $199,000 in the first year.



Harrison City, Hayes Township and Greenwood Township will have the renewal on the ballot.



Franklin Township voters are asking township voters to approve 2 mills for ten years for general township operating purposes. If approved, the millage will raise an estimated $60,398 the first year.

