Visitor Guide cover chosen

By Sherry Landon

The past couple of months the Clare County Review were looking for pictures to grace the cover of our 2017 Annual Business and Visitor Guide. To collect some pictures we held a photo contest. Area amateur photographers could submit photos that reflected life or scenes in Clare County and surrounding areas.

It was a difficult task but we narrowed it down to three options. Candice Cutlip with Sunset on the Lake, Ellen Fordos with Tip Toe through the Tulips and John Silvestros with A Road Less Traveled.

To help us make our decision The Clare County Review held a voting period from February 17th through February 28. 2017. Community members could vote on our Facebook page, by email, regular mail or by phone.

After tallying the votes the winner of the competition is Candice Cutlip with Sunset on the Lake, Congratulations Candice.