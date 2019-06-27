Wentworth named Legislator of Year

June 27, 2019

State Rep. Jason Wentworth (center) receives the Legislator of the Year Award from SBAM CEO Rob Fowler (left) and SBAM President Brian Calley (right).



The Small Business Association of Michigan last week honored House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason Wentworth as its 2019 Legislator of the Year.

“Rep. Jason Wentworth is a leader among leaders who has carried his caucuses’ top and most difficult priorities,” said SBAM President Brian Calley. “We are grateful to Rep. Wentworth for his unwavering commitment to helping small businesses and are honored to named him as our Legislator of the Year.”



SBAM honored Rep. Wentworth for his 100 percent pro-small business voting record last term, personally shepherding reform of occupational licensing requirement rules and leading the rural jobs and capital investment legislation that encourages investment in rural parts of the state.



“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the Small Business Association of Michigan for Legislator of the Year,” said Wentworth, of Clare. “We share many of the same values and goals, and we’ve worked closely together to deliver results for the many small businesses across the state that are creating jobs for Michigan families.”



The award was presented on Thursday, June 20 during SBAM’s Annual Meeting and Small Business Summit in Lansing.



Rep. Wentworth was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in Nov. 2016 and represents the residents of Clare, Gladwin, Arenac and part of Osceola Counties. He holds a leadership role as the Speaker Pro Tempore in the Michigan House.



The Small Business Association of Michigan focuses solely on serving the needs of Michigan’s small business community through advocacy, collaboration and buying power. Today they serve over 27,000 members in all 83 counties of Michigan. SBAM is located in Lansing, just one block from the Capitol.

